Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

GAIA stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

