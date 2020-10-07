Zacks Investment Research Lowers WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WTKWY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

WTKWY stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

