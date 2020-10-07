Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Tronox stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Tronox has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 495.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,523 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 86.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

