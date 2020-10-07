Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

TTM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $9.70 on Friday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tata Motors by 137.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tata Motors by 60.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5,330.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 975,187 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 766,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 62.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 450,730 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

