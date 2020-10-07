Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Hold

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. 5,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,836. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,547,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,928 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,569,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,674,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

