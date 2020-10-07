Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEOAY. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SEOAY stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 17,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,725. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

