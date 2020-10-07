Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBBN. BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.86 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $210.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,575 shares in the company, valued at $425,308.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,300. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,357,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,247,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 300,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 283,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 189,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 496,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.