Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Controls’ strategic acquisitions and mergers bode well. In response to the uncertainty caused by coronavirus, the company initiated a series of costs savings, including staffing adjustments and reduction in production levels to help mitigate the business disruption. Its strong balance sheet allows it to return cash to shareholders through dividend payments and investment in growth opportunities. However, weak consumer sentiment amid the pandemic is likely to hurt the firm's sales and earnings in the near future. Johnson Controls projects organic revenues to be down 9-11% in the upcoming quarter. The divestiture of several businesses and volatility in commodity prices is also denting the company’s profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,500. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.