Zacks: Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Textron reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. 21,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. Textron has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Textron by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 62.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.