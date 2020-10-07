Zacks: Brokerages Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce $47.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $55.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $72.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $179.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $238.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.30 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 126.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

SBOW stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.07. 187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,408. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

