Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,170 shares of company stock worth $2,858,850. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. 3,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,648. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

