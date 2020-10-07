Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.73 EPS

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,170 shares of company stock worth $2,858,850. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. 3,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,648. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.