Zacks: Brokerages Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. 21,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,078. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 237.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 37.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 212.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

