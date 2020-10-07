Zacks: Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. PerkinElmer posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $129.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,259,362 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

