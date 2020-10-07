Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $6.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $6.87 million. Mediwound posted sales of $5.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $21.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $22.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.62 million, with estimates ranging from $30.73 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mediwound currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mediwound in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mediwound by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mediwound stock remained flat at $$3.77 on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,173. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.62. Mediwound has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

