Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Mediwound posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDWD. ValuEngine cut shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mediwound in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Mediwound by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mediwound during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDWD remained flat at $$3.77 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,173. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.62. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

