Zacks: Brokerages Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Match Group reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,541 shares of company stock worth $67,821,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 62.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 502.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,174. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

