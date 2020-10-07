Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings per share of ($1.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the lowest is ($1.40). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($4.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($1.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,294,519.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,324 shares in the company, valued at $897,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,541 shares of company stock worth $1,710,590. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,109,000 after buying an additional 36,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 2,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

