Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will post sales of $106.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.10 million and the highest is $107.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $110.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $428.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.23 million to $431.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $462.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $464.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

AMK stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $191,209.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 501,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,088,102.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 332,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,191,717.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $724,290. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.