Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

WEC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 89,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

