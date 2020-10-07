Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Venator Materials reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million.

VNTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.35 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Venator Materials by 22.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Venator Materials by 62.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Venator Materials by 182.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

VNTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,881. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $212.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.