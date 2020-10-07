Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.42). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,330. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.08. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 22.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

