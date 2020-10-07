Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,318. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,753.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,771 shares of company stock worth $634,843. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

