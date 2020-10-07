Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $213.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.31 million and the lowest is $213.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $223.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $847.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.40 million to $852.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $919.73 million, with estimates ranging from $904.40 million to $936.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,170 shares of company stock worth $2,858,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 55.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,648. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

