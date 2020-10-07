Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNOV shares. BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

MNOV stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

