Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.45. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $8.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,964 shares of company stock worth $16,599,018. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Lennar by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,425. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.