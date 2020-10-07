Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ:THM) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ:THM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Tower Hill Mines.

International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday.

Shares of THM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,198. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.27.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

