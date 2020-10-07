Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post $31.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.46 million. Hometrust Bancshares posted sales of $34.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hometrust Bancshares.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,665. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $239.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, EVP Hunter Westbrook purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $814,972.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,858.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,640. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.