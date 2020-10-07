Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will announce $152.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.16 million and the lowest is $151.50 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $144.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $604.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $603.90 million to $607.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $656.55 million, with estimates ranging from $646.10 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. 2,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $130.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

