Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.22. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $256,580.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,373.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 332,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,717.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $724,290. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 113.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

