Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$5.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings of ($5.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.83) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($7.07). American Airlines Group reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 497.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($19.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.36) to ($15.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.65) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,555,028. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

