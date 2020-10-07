Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will post $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $11.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $17.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $19.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.47 billion to $35.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. 1,539,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,555,028. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.76. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,542 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

