Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) will announce ($0.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aduro Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($0.95). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro Biotech will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aduro Biotech.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Aduro Biotech has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $20.20.

About Aduro Biotech

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

