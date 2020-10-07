Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.34. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMBK stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $213.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.