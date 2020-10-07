Zacks: Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

MNOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MediciNova by 121.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MediciNova by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in MediciNova in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $5.32 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.