Zacks: Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to Post $1.29 EPS

Brokerages expect that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Jacobs Engineering posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of J stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,264,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,368,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,038,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

