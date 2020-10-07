Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $87.28. 14,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $89.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

