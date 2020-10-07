Zacks: Analysts Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.35. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

NYSE BMI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.97. 6,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,557. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

