Zacks: Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post $6.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $6.53 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $26.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.05 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.65 billion to $30.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. 124,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,392. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

