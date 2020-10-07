Zacks: Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

AMK opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.22. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $256,580.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,373.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $191,209.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 501,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,088,102.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $724,290. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 175.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 97,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 98.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

