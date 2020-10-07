Zacks: Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.89. Ally Financial posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.97.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 83,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

