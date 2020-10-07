Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after purchasing an additional 471,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $548.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

