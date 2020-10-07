Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will report sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Jacobs Engineering posted sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year sales of $13.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Jacobs Engineering by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

