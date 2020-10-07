Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce sales of $101.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.60 million and the highest is $101.40 million. Five9 reported sales of $83.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $400.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $400.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $471.73 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $485.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,515,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,386.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Five9 by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 460,646 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $40,283,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 224.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2,648.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.52. 2,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,323. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.12 and a beta of 0.58. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56.

Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

