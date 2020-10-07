Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post sales of $267.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.10 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $253.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $998.79 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of DORM opened at $95.17 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 375,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

