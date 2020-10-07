Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.30). CorMedix reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. CorMedix had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 11,377.14%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Shares of NYSE CRMD opened at $5.94 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

