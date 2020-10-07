Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after buying an additional 886,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 10.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

