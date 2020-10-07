Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.29 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $17.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 149.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $41.81 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

