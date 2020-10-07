Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.49 Million

Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will report sales of $33.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.60 million and the lowest is $16.85 million. Acceleron Pharma posted sales of $4.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 695.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year sales of $99.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 million to $128.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.37 million, with estimates ranging from $107.22 million to $192.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,513 shares of company stock worth $2,511,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 0.71. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

