Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.96. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.26. 11,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

