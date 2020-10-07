YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on YY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

NASDAQ YY opened at $82.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. YY has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. The company had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.97 million. YY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Research analysts expect that YY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in YY by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in YY by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in YY by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of YY by 20.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,005,000 after purchasing an additional 455,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of YY by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

